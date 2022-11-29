Punjab CM pays surprise visit to Mian Mir Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi paid a surprise visit to Government Mian Mir Hospital without any protocol, on Monday.

The hospital administration was unaware of the visit and Medical Superintendent (MS) reached after the arrival of the CM. The CM visited various wards to review the facilities being provided to the patients. He checked sanitation arrangements and directed to further improve the cleanliness. He also checked attendance of doctors, and paramedics, and inspected the beds meant for patients on ventilators.

The chief minister said that the government was providing free medicine to every patient who came into an emergency. The supply of free medicine to patients should continue in Govt. Mian Mir Hospital too, he added. He asserted that due to rush of patients, it was necessary to add more beds to this hospital. He asked for a plan to redesign the hospital building as four-storey and said that the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedics would be met. A qualified staff would be given on a priority basis for ventilator beds, he added.

“Doctors should treat patients with compassion as a sweet word could remove half of the patient’s illness,” he said, and added that all patients should be provided with the best treatment facilities.

“I am reviewing the health sector reform programme and will ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities,” he concluded. He also visited Hazrat Mian Mir’s shrine, laid a wreath and prayed for the country’s peace, stability and prosperity.