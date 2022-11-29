Speakers for standards-based quality control of herbal drugs

Speakers at an international seminar held at COMSTECH on Monday highlighted that there is an urgent need for research-based scientific development and standards-based quality control of herbal drugs, efficacy and relevant regulatory enforcement.

The seminar titled “Herbal and Traditional Medicine: A Sustainable Alternate for the Greener Future” was arranged by COMSTECH and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. In his welcome address, Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhary, said that many countries in the OIC member states have been historical custodians of such traditional knowledge for centuries.

Particularly, countries like Pakistan and Indonesia are rich sources of herbal medicines and have the potential to meet global demand. Interest in herbal medicine and traditional knowledge is increasing day by day, however, to utilize this opportunity, there is an urgent need for research-based scientific development, and standards-based quality control of herbal drugs, efficacy, safety as well as relevant regulatory enforcement.