Artisans-at-work attracting large number of visitors at Lok Mela

The 10-day ongoing ‘Lok Mela’ (Lok festival) is attracting a large number of people, and especially the exhibition of artisans-at-work has proven to be a major attraction for visitors.

Over 500 craftspeople are seen actively demonstrating their work in artistically designed cultural pavilions, putting their creativity into arts and crafts, to mesmerise spectators with their unique work at Lok Virsa.

The crafts on display are embroidery (including Multani, Bahawalpuri, Hazara, Swati, Balochi and Sindhi embroidery) block printing, lacquer work, Khussa making, pottery, tie and dye, doll making, khaddar weaving, truck art, wood carving, woodwork, papier mache, namda and gabba, metal work, shawl weaving, zari work, motikari, traditional carpets, blue pottery, Ajrak, wax printing, stonework, wooden spoon making, pattu weaving and many others.

Being a prime institution dealing with Pakistani folk culture, Lok Virsa was cognizant of the need for gender equality which is seen in each event that it holds from time to time, because in this way both male and female practitioners afford equal opportunity of showcasing their talent and getting due recognition thereof, said the organizers.

In the present event too, one can see a number of female artisans demonstrating their skills. The most prominent among them are Kaneez Fatima and Shakar Bibi from Balochistan. They practice Balochi embroidery and have carried on this centuries-old tradition from their mothers and devoted 30 to 35 years of their life to this profession. They stand out not only for their excellence but also for their tireless propagation of this art by imparting it to future generations.

Another craftswoman Pari Bibi, a 70-years old artisan, hailing from Badin, Sindh weaves ‘Farasi’ [traditional rug] and has expertise in the art of weaving since her childhood.

Male artisans are also equally good at showing their artwork. Muhammad Waseem, lacquer work from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is showcasing an excellent display. His father was also an accomplished master craftsman of lacquer art who received a pride of performance award in recognition of his talent. Ameer Bukhsh is an expert in natural dyes from Kahror Pucca. The ancient art of wooden block making has its centres in the lower Indus valley encompassing southern Punjab and all of Sindh. He has not only trained his family members but also imparted training to many artisans in other crafts of textiles.

Hajira Bibi from Bahawalpur is an accomplished artisan in basketry. She makes colourful baskets Changair and decorate items from fibroin plants. Pakistan with its rich and varied heritage has a craft tradition of more than 9,000 years dating back to the Mehergarh civilization in Balochistan, which reveals the earliest evidence of pottery production.