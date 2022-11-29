Rupee remains stable, closes at Rs223.9 against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 223.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 228.7 and Rs 230.95 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by 58 paisa and closed at Rs 232.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 233.30. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.62, whereas a decrease of 87 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 270.42 as compared to its last closing of Rs 271.29. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 60.97 and Rs 59.60 respectively.