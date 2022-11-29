Systems Ltd bags three accolades at P@SHA Awards 2022

Time and time again, Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading global SI Company, has proved itself as a technology leader. The company recently won big at P@SHA ICT Award 2022 held at The Nishat Hotel, Lahore. P@SHA honored Systems Limited in three categories at the ceremony: Services – Top Exporter, Public Sector – Digital Government, Services – Corporate Social Responsibility Every year, P@SHA organizes a gathering of professionals from the IT and ITeS sector and honors those who have been contributing to the well-being of Pakistan’s IT industry. Systems Limited has a long-standing relationship with P@SHA and was also the industry partner sponsor for this year. Elevated to maintain its position, Systems Limited was yet again awarded for being the top IT exporter.