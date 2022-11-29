PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 865 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 865.39 points, a negative change of 2.02 percent, closing at 42071.34 against 42936.73 points on the previous day.

A total of 244,355,425 shares were traded during the day as compared to 177,297,274 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.970 billion against Rs 6.053 billion on the last trading day. As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,47 of them recorded gains and 294 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 29,019,000 shares at Rs2.60 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 22,517,269 shares at Rs 1.36 per share, and Dewan Motors with 13,788,500 shares at Rs 11.87 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 84 per share price, closing at Rs 5850, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs 54 rise in its per share price to Rs 860. Gatron Industries witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 28.60 per share closing at Rs 353 followed by Khyber Tobacco with a Rs 28.32 decline to close at Rs391.7.