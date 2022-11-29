Adab Festival 2022 concludes

Adab Festival opened with a bang on its first day in Karachi at Frere Hall on Saturday. The second day was even more packed with audiences. Adab Festival was attended by tens of thousands of people and every space, the sessions, children’s tent, art exhibit, book and education fairs and food court were overflowing with people especially women, children and the youth. The second day opened with a session for students on building innovation and capacity in the creative sectors by Dr Samina Zahir. Speakers during the day included Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Zehra Nigah, Arfa Syeda Zehra, Aitzaz Ahsan, Javed Jabbar, Sultana Siddiqui, Dr Ishrat Husain, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Kishwar Naheed, Iftikhar Arif, Masood Lohar and Masood Lohar. Sessions were interactive with endless questions asked by the engaged audiences. Sessions included a talk between Aysha Baqir and Amna R Ali on Aysha’s brilliant novel Beyond the Fields and another between Irshad Abdul Kadir and Maheen Usmani on Irshad’s novel The Lady of Sohanbela about a woman gaddi nasheen.