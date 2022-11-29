Arrested. Again.

There appears no silver lining to the dark cloud of despair over the head of PTI senator Azam Swati, who has once again landed behind bars over a case related to a controversial tweet. For the second time in less than two months, the 74-year-old is being forced to taste the brunt of high-handed authority that is driven to send the point across.

A string of allegations that twined around the alleged custodial torture and ended with contents of an objectionable video, meanwhile, hangs heavy in the air. But while the nation awaits convincing clarifications from the law enforcement agencies (something other than the tried-and-tested denial), the pain and suffering being experienced by Mr Swati and his loved ones cannot be encapsulated in words alone.

However, it is not the tragedy of a single family. The writing on the wall has long been bloodied by heart-wrenching tales of inmates being subjected to every form of violence known–or unknown–to man. Sadly enough, Pakistan had just made headlines for securing a big win for human rights in October when it finally passed the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill. But simply passing the bill through the rugged terrain is never enough in this strange land because nothing of the emergency measures demanded by the upper house in condemnation of the alleged torture of Senator Swati while being held by the FIA in Islamabad has yet seen the light.

Nevertheless, deeply sandwiched in between is the straw that originally stirred this deadly potion. Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime 2016 is clearly a part of state overreach; a weapon decried far and wide as a bullying tactic and a remnant of “fascist regimes.” As for Mr Swati, it was probably due to his standing in the society that he was at least given a chance to make his case before the court, which addressed his grievances regarding “gross violation of the fundamental right to due process (and) dignity..,” albeit a month late and in contrast to his expectations. For many others, a mere accusation is enough for the authorities to take the law into their own hands and pass the verdict however they please. *