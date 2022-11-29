The future is never away from us. It is within our reach. If we pursue our present course of action with dedication, honesty, and commitment, our future will turn out to be better than our expectations. The future of any country is its youth. Pakistan has over 65 per cent of its population that comes under the banner of the “youth.” This young generation needs guidance and a little push in the right direction. It can do wonders. It can complete tasks way better than its successors because they have the power of technology within its reach.

The youth must be given guidance, in one form or the other. Proper schooling is the easiest way. Unfortunately, children from the underprivileged strata of the population cannot afford to go to school. Street schools and NGOs are fighting for the cause of spreading education. A collective effort is required to bring all children under the umbrella of education.

Children and the youth are the future builders of Pakistan. In their hands remains the keys to unlocking their potential through which they are destined to do wonders. Commitment is to be pursued with diligence, honesty must be adhered to at all costs, and loyalty to oneself and the country must be followed. The elders have to take charge of inculcating the young minds to understand the power of living a good, honest life. Gone are the days when people lived in isolation. We are aware of our surroundings more than ever. Children are observant and more vigilant than their parents and elders. They question what they do not understand, and they comment on what seems to be falling out of line.

Our education system must adapt to new trends to develop the acumen in children to think, question, and plan. They must be given more than just textbook learning. They would need to use their fine sense of judgment, wisdom, and intellect to resolve the challenges that they will face in their lives. Merely a degree that they received after studying for four years will not help them tackle the challenges ahead.

Parents and teachers need to make children aware of themselves so they can learn about life. Children need to be taught about learning from information and turning it into wisdom from an early age. The children of today must be coached on matters that are important to life but are not taught at school. How many schools teach financial management? Where can students learn about coping mechanisms for emotional distress? Who teaches students how to identify stress and depression and take countermeasures? Adults are facing such problems and more because they were not guided about them when they were children. Times are changing. The internet is sharing information regarding all subjects. Faculty members at schools and colleges should share insights about life and emotions. They should train students on how to manage finances and about time management. A well-rounded personality is not developed by reading textbooks and earning grades. It is developed when one can think rationally, act sensibly, and plan truthfully.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist.