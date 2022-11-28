Daily Times

Today gold price in Pakistan – 28 November 2022

Web Desk

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs160,000 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 137,180. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 125,650 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,400.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Karachi PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Islamabad PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Peshawar PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Quetta PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Sialkot PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Attock PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Gujranwala PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Jehlum PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Multan PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Bahawalpur PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Gujrat PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Nawabshah PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Chakwal PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Hyderabad PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Nowshehra PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Sargodha PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Faisalabad PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810
Mirpur PKR 160,000 PKR 1,810

 

