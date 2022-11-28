Adele cracks jokes, tells fans to order drinks during her performance

Adele urged her fans to order plenty of drinks during her Las Vegas residency, telling them they will enjoy her songs more if they’re drunk.

The Grammy winner singer is currently performing on her much awaited Vegas residency. She told her audience, “Go and order some drinks… the drunker you are, the better I am.” The Skyfall singer also said, “I worked my absolute [expletive] off for this. I couldn’t have done that other show and you wouldn’t have liked it either, I’m telling you that.”

Adele has stayed dry, having previously made her conscious decision to never drink while working.

An insider at the time shared, quoted by Female First UK, “Adele has revised her plan for the show, has stripped it back. The production will be very classy, the show is centred on her energy and vocals.”

Adele postponed her entire Vegas residency in January, and the Easy On Me star subsequently took to social media to explain the decision to her fans.

She said, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. Half my team has COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.” Adele also confessed to feeling “embarrassed” about the situation. She said: “I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”