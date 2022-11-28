Govt authorizes Rs241b development funds utilisation

The Federal Government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 241.26 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 727 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in the first four months (July-October) of the fiscal year 2022-23 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs 98.8 billion.

According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.

The government also authorized/disbursed Rs 100 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform. The detail shows that Rs 57.133 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 160.2 billion have been disbursed to corporations while Rs 184 billion have been disbursed to the federal ministries out of a total allocation of Rs 563.3 billion.

For National Highway Authority (NHA), the government has disbursed/authorized Rs 29.9 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 117.2 billion, whereas for NTDC/PEPCO, the government has disbursed Rs 27.2 billion.

The federal government has also disbursed/authorized Rs 87 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 87 billion, however, only Rs 0.78 billion have been spent on the development projects of the cabinet division so far.

Similarly, the data shows that Rs 494 million has been disbursed to Aviation Division, and Rs 161 million have been disbursed to the Board of the Investment.

The government also authorized the utilization of Rs 1.9 billion for Climate Change Division out of which only Rs 38 million have been spent during the period under review. For Higher Education Commission (HEC), the government has authorized the release of Rs 17.78 billion, Rs 25.2 billion for provinces and special areas, Rs 435 million for Commerce Division, Rs 36 million for Communication Division (other than NHA), and Rs 445 million for Defense Division.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs 286 million to Finance Division, Rs 180 million to Establishment Division, Rs 1.4 billion to Federal Education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 4.3 billion to Housing and Works Division. Meanwhile,. The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will launch a housing scheme in Rawalakot, AJK for providing modern housing facilities to the locals.

In this regard, an agreement between FGEHA and AJK government had already been signed to meet the shortage of houses for the people of the valley, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said that as per the agreement, the FGEHA would provide technical and managerial assistance and support in terms of planning, designing, engineering estimates, construction, and supervision.

To a question, he said the pace of different development projects, being executed under the FGEHA has accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

The official said the FGEHA had completed the grey structure of 680 apartments in the Life Style Residency project, whereas a block of 468 apartments was under construction.

“As soon as civil work on the remaining apartments gets into small tangible shape, balloting for the entire lot of 1,148 apartments will be held collectively, to avoid any chances of discrimination amongst the members,” he added. Commenting on the balloting of ‘C’ category apartments, he said no member ever made full payment till 2015, as the payment schedule concluded on March 31, 2021.

He noted that every member had agreed to the terms and conditions of the project, wherein it was clearly mentioned in the Provisional Offer Letter (POL) that “In case of any delay in handing over possession of apartment on account of unavoidable unforeseen circumstances, the allottee shall not be entitled to claim compensation from the EHFPRO (construction company)”.