Gems exports witness 98.59% increase: PBS

Gems exports during the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23 increased by 98.59 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, Gems worth US$ 3,797,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,912,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of jewellery increased by 18.70 percent, worth US$ 3,840,000 as compared to exports of US$ 3,235,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, Furniture also increased by 93.61 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 5,386,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 2,782,000.

During the period under review, Cement exports increased by 1.25 percent, worth US$ 66,270,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 65,451,000 during the same period of last year.Transport equipment exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 62.25 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July 22-Oct 22, Transport equipment worth US$ 4,407,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,716,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Other electrical machinery increased by 62.73 percent, worth US$ 16,523,000 as compared to exports of US$ 10,154,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, Electric fans also increased by 25.75 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 8,865,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 7,050,000.

During the period under review, Engineering goods exports increased by 23.63 percent, worth US$ 85,816,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 69,412,000 during the same period of last year.