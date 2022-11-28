Vending industry, CGS vital to promote SMEs:PBF

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Punjab President Muhammad Naseer Malik Sunday called for establishing vending industry for development of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The credit guarantee scheme (CGS) should be introduced and non-banking financial institution (NBFI) and Modaraba should also be included for financing of SMEs, he added. Talking to APP here, he cited that automobile sector’s vending industry was providing quality parts for vehicles and motorcycles assembled/manufacture in Pakistan. “We have to promote similar vending industry in the textile and other major industrial units. Today, SMEs sector in Pakistan was providing 80 percent employment to the non-agriculture labor and contributes 40 percent in GDP. The growth of small and medium sector was eight percent in manufacturing sector, 10 percent each in exports and service sector which needed to be enhanced, he added. Malik mentioned that the number of SME borrowers dropped to 164,752 from 179,934 in a year ago i.e. December 2020 to December 2021, while the SME non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio remained almost static to 15.85 percent during this period, except September 2021 with 19.1 percent NPLs ratio.