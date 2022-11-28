Pakistan Permanent Pavilion inaugurated at Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ

The establishment of the Pakistan Permanent Pavilion at the Global Hub, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is of great significance for enhancing the awareness of Pakistan’s high-quality and branded goods and expanding its exports to China and other countries.

This was stated by Hussain Haider, Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai at the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Pavilion, according to Gwadar Pro.

Terming the pavilion as an important sign of promoting the bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, the Consul General added that it would help create a better understanding of Pakistani products in a well-known global metropolis like Shanghai.

He said that, “China is Pakistan’s second largest export destination and the opening of national pavilions in different cities has created more channels between Pakistani products and Chinese consumers.

With the passage of time, more Pakistani businessmen with a wider variety of products will find their way into the pavilion and Chinese market.”

The CG further maintained that, “the Pakistani Consulate General will continue to build platforms for exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises, and will hold more docking meetings and activities at the National Pavilion in the future.”

The Waigaoqiao FTZ is China’s first of its kind, with the highest economic aggregate. It benefits from pilot policies and professional trade service teams that can help cross-border and domestic trade.

Li Chunxi, Vice General Manager of Shanghai Waigaoqiao International Trading Operation Center Co., Ltd, congratulated Pakistan on the establishment of the Pakistan National Pavilion and welcomed more interactions with Pakistani businesses.

Aqeel Chaudhry, who is in charge of the pavilion has been in China for over 20 years and has participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for five years in a row.

He believes that the Pakistan Pavilion will benefit from the spillover effect of the extended CIIE and turn the exhibits into commodities. He also invited more Pakistani businesses to display their wares at the Pakistan Pavilion in Shanghai.

The pavilion was elegantly designed and attracted the interest of visitors from all walks of life. Items currently in the 100-square-meters-plus pavilion are handmade carpets, copper and jade ornaments, carved wooden screens, tables and chairs.

When Gwadar Pro interviewed people at the pavilion, they were upbeat about China-Pakistan ties and hoped that events like this would strengthen trade ties between the two iron brothers.