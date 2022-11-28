Claims regarding COAS assets misleading

The military’s media wing on Sunday rubbished the claims being made on social media related to the assets of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family, saying that the reports were “totally untrue and based on blatant lies”. “Misleading data regarding the assets of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family have been shared on social media. These misleading figures are exaggerated and based on assumption,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. The military’s media wing said that a specific group has very “cleverly and dishonestly” associated the assets of General Bajwa’s daughter-in-law’s father and family with the army chief and his family. “An incorrect impression is being created that these assets were created by army chief General Bajwa’s family during his six-year tenure. It is totally untrue, based on blatant lies and malice,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing assured that all the assets of the army chief, his wife and his family have been declared to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). “Army chief and his family regularly file tax return. Like every citizen, the army chief and his family are accountable to the tax authorities for their assets,” said the ISPR. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took notice of the “illegal and unwarranted” leakage of tax information of Gen Bajwa’s family members. “This is clearly a violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides,” a statement from the Finance Division had read. It was later reported that the FBR had traced the identities of the people who had been behind the leak.