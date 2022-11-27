The PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday thanked his supporters for attending the party’s “Azadi March” in Rawalpindi following his announcement to not move toward Islamabad and quit all the assemblies.

The former prime minister attended the public gathering for the first time after he survived an assassination bid in Wazirabad which left him injured in both legs. Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: “I want to thank all the people who came in such huge numbers from across Pakistan to our Rawalpindi Azadi March yesterday (Saturday).” “Our Tehreek will continue until we establish rule of law and real freedom,” he added. A day earlier, the ex-premier, announced that his party has decided they will not be part of “this system” and will resign from all assemblies.