Mohsin Dawar stopped from travelling to Tajikistan

Member National Assembly from North Waziristan tribal district Mohsin Dawar on Sunday alleged that he was stopped at the Islamabad airport by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from travelling to Tajikistan for a security conference.

In a Twitter thread, the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement-linked lawmaker lamented that he was stopped from travelling even though his name had been removed by the cabinet from the Exit Control List (ECL) for two months.

Terming the incident “outrageous”, he shared a picture of a memorandum issued by the Interior Ministry – dated Oct 17 – that granted him a “Multiple Time Permission” to travel abroad for a period of 60 days.

Mohsin Dawar had been given permission in order to attend a conference in Switzerland and was supposed to depart for Tajikistan to attend the 10th Herat Security Dialogue taking place in the country’s capital, Dushanbe.

The conference is organised by Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies, with this year’s theme being “Inclusive political system: the way forward” and aims to strive “towards bringing closer and clearer diverse views and analysis on Afghanistan.

Dawar along with MNA Ali Wazir and some other party leaders, is facing charges of rioting, provocative speech and other in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations in Karachi.

The said cases have been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (Punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.