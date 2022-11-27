27km govt of Shahbaz will not last for 27 hours once PTI resigns: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Punjab government is the trust of Imran Khan adding that we are highly respectable and courteous people and whosoever we support then we do not desert him. CM emphatically stated that whenever we tendered our resignations from the Assemblies then the 27 km government of Shahbaz Sharif will not be able to last for 27 hours.The Chief Minister in his video message today stated that whenever Imran Khan asks him to dissolve Assembly then delay of not even a single minute will happen.. CM maintained that Allah Almighty has granted Imran Khan a new life adding that the political strategy of Imran Khan has entered into a decisive round in the Rawalpindi rally.The sea of people thronging the Rawalpindi rally speaks volumes about Imran Khan’s immense popularity.CM Parvez Elahi said that the fake alliance of PDM will turn into disunity soon after the resignations coming from the Provincial Assemblies.He denounced that the leaders of PML-N are impostors and are not refraining from speaking lies adding that they will come to know of their real worth in the elections which will be remembered even by their progenies.CM emphasized that rule of law will prevail in this country and such productive works will be done which will be benefitted by the common as well as the poor along with their children adding that its beginning has started from Punjab.CM hoped that InshaAllah free cancer treatment will also be done in the province adding that by the grace of Allah Almighty a new positive outcome will surface every passing day whose benefits will reach to the impecunious and ordinary persons.

Punjab CM for steps on priority basis for revival of local films: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met senior film producer Sheikh Amjad Rasheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor at his office, here on Sunday in which matters relating to reviving the film industry along with resolving its problems came under discussion.

The chief minister underscored that steps would be taken on priority basis for revival of the local films, especially Punjabi films. He said that an endowment fund worth rupees one billion would be established for welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,5000.

The chief minister promised that the Punjab government would review establishment of film production studio and all possible steps would be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people. He highlighted that employment opportunities would be generated with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab was a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the CM on the announcement to set up endowment fund for the artists and welcomed his decision. He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for winning the hearts of artists by increasing their financial aid.

Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry were also present.

Punjab CM seeks plan for trout fish farming in Punjab: Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Task Force Chairman Badar Munir met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Sunday and sought a plan for trout fish farming in the province.

He said that a pilot project for breeding of prawns would also be evolved. A decision was also made for issuing of online licences for hunting related to wildlife and fisheries. The CM said that licence would be included in ‘Go Punjab’ application, adding that all possible facilities would be provided to hunters having licences.

He said that problems of lower ranked staff of Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department would be solved on immediate basis.

Parvez Elahi said that facilities would be increased for the visitors at Safari Zoo and added that it would be made a recreational point of international standard. The South Asian and African theme zones would be set up in Safari Zoo, he added. He said that food courts would also be set in Safari Zoo in an environment of jungle.

CM takes notice of young child’s murder: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of abduction and murder of a child in the area of Chung police station and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

The chief minister said that the killer of the innocent child should be arrested at the earliest. He asserted that the accused deserve strict punishment according to the law, and ordered for providing justice to the heirs.

The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow with the heirs and assured them of provision of justice.

CM orders strict action over kite flying: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of an injury to a citizen due to a kite string in the area of Gulberg and sought a report from the Lahore police in this regard.

The chief minister ordered for taking legal action against those found responsible for committing negligence. The CM ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured citizen.

The CM asserted that implementation of a ban on kite-flying should be ensured strictly. In an indiscriminate manner, action should be taken against those flouting the ban on kite-flying law.