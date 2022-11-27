“An Extraordinary Decade of China in New Era” VR photo exhibition goes online

Hosted by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China, the Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and China Cultural Center in Pakistan have launched and online Virtual Reality exhibition “An Extraordinary Decade of China in the New Era” on its Facebook and social media platforms.

The exhibition aims to present Pakistani friends the amazing stories of an extraordinary decade of China in the new era, starting from the 18th National Congress of the CPC in November 2012 to the 20th National Congress of the CPC in October 2022.

The photo exhibition consists of five parts: the preface and the five parts of “Continuing to create Miracle of Development”, “Delivering a Happy Life”, “Improving Governance Efficiency”, “Bringing together strength of the People”, and “Working together to build a Beautiful World”. A total of 251 exquisite pictures are included, which vividly describe the new era. The wonderful stories of China’s extraordinary ten years in the fields of politics, economy, culture, people’s livelihood, and diplomacy have recorded the footsteps of the Chinese people’s unremitting self-improvement in pursuit of their dreams, and demonstrated the era of the Chinese people and the people of the world working together and advancing hand in hand.

At the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China(CPC) held in November 2012, the new central leadership of the CPC with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core took over the relay baton of history. Since then, China has entered a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

This is a great era when we build on past successes to make further advances. The century-old CPC is uniting and leading hundreds of millions of Chinese people to continue to strive for fulfilling the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. China has realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and has embarked on the new journey to fully build a modern socialist country. From standing up to growing prosperous then to becoming strong, China is standing tall and firm in the East as a large country, and it is embracing an irreversible trend of national rejuvenation.

This is a great era when we break new ground while keeping to the right path. Standing at a new historic juncture in China’s development, Chinese communists with Comrade Xi Jinping as their chief representative fully consider the overall goal of national rejuvenation and the international situation in a context of change at a level unseen in a century, and continue to integrate the basic tenets of Marxism with China’s reality and fine traditional Chinese culture to explore new ground both in theory and in practice. They created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, making new advances in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context.

Under the leadership of the Party, the Chinese people have turned China into a vibrant and prosperous country over the past 10 years. They enjoy a colourful and happy life, champion the national spirit of forging ahead courageously, demonstrate the institutional advance of “China’s effective governance,” and envisage for the world a future of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

This exhibition tells the fantastic stories taking place over the past 10 years in China’s new era.

It records how the Chinese people pursue their dreams through unremitting efforts, and displays how the Chinese people and people around the world work together to tide over difficulties and promote common progress.

The Virtual Reality Exhibition can be accessed through following web link. https://nm.chnphoto.cn/NewEra-en/index.html for more upcoming events and activities, please also follow the official Facebook page of China Cultural Center in Pakistan.www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak.