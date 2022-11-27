Steps under way to establish sahafi colony in Sargodha

Former Member Of National Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Chudhry Amir Cheema said on Sunday that the approval for Journalist Colony in Sargodha district was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government. He said this while talking to media persons here . Amir Cheema further said that Punjab government was committed to the welfare of the journalists with the larger aim to promote the good journalism. He urged the journalists to highlight public welfare issues and the steps taken by district administration. Cheema also said that every journalist in Sargodha would be able to get his own roof under this revolutionary effort. Amir further said that Punjab government was striving hard to select and purchase the required land in this regard. On the occasion, President Sargodha press club Maher Asif Haneef was also present. Amir Sultan Cheema also said that Mahr Asif Hanif had a key role and sincere struggle in the approval of establishment of journalists residencial colony in sargodha . Mahr Asif Hanif also said on the occasion that media would continue sincere efforts for highlighting the truth.