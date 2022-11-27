Down with this “corrupt political” setup, roared the pulpit in Rawalpindi on Saturday, surprising friends and foes alike with yet another twist in the plot. Former prime minister Imran Khan has backed out of the idea to march on the citadel and instead wishes to cut the legs out from under the current government.

His design to quit the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Articles 107 and 112 of the Constitution would, in turn, pace the path for fresh provincial elections. That this new chapter would not succeed in procuring what Mr Khan has had his eyes set on since the beginning of countrywide protests in the last nine months or so can be heard being whispered in drawing rooms. There remains no provision, which could mandate the holding of the general elections as a consequence of polls in the provinces.

To further add to the irony, a leader of his stature along with the command that his party has over the common man best belong in the parliamentary avenues where they can use the number situation to hold the legislature’s feet to the fire. No qualms about that. However, to our fortune or misfortune (the jury’s still out), politics is a game of optics at the end of the day. And by managing to take the entire political elite by storm, the kaptaan has definitely made a great spectacle of his oomph factor.

But now that he has made himself relevant again, how this latest play on the chessboard would unfold remains to be seen. If a series of by-polls and votes of no-confidence rear their heads, the exercise would be futile albeit very expensive. In a democracy, people elect leaders to discuss their problems in august houses and collaborate to come up with solutions. Their time and precious tax collected from their pockets cannot, and should not, be used to orchestrate a game of musical chairs. Any anticlimactic end to a campaign adorned with amazing furore and a spectacular public response would be nothing short of a tragedy. *