Railways reduces freight rates

The Pakistan Railways has reduced freight charges for different goods trains to facilitate the business community. According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the decision was made on the direction of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. Reduction in freight charges would attract goods transportation through railways. Reduction in freight rates has been made for ZBFC (small), ZBFC (large), MBFR & BFRC /BKF wagons. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has expedited work on installation of electric arc furnace at Mughulpura workshops on the direction of Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique. According to a spokesperson for Railways on Saturday, almost 75 per cent of foundation work had been completed. The minister ordered for completing the installation work by January 31. Production and quality of the steel shop would improve after installation of the electric arc furnace, added the spokesperson.