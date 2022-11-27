Meeting reviews progress on Reko Diq project case

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar here on Saturday chaired a meeting of Apex Committee on Reko Diq Project to review the progress on implementation of agreed steps for completion of the Reko Diq arrangement.

The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of early completion of the remaining steps under the agreed arrangement and stressed upon all concerned to ensure that the deadline of December 15, 2022 is successfully met and the project revived soonest after the settlement, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was informed that after the advice of the Supreme Court on reference already filed is received, necessary legislative steps would be taken for which the relevant provinces concerned are fully on board. The provincial governments have also assured to complete all the codal formalities within the due date.