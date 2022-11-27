Agri sector backbone of economy: official

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Narowal Muhammed Khalid has said that in order to make the agriculture sector strong and stable, the hands of the farmers have to be strengthened because the agriculture sector is like the backbone of the country’s economy.

He said that the role of farmers in the development of agriculture sector cannot be forgotten, in this regard the Punjab government was taking practical steps. He expressed these views while presiding over the district advisory and district task force meeting.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Anjum, Shiza Rehman, Assistant Director of Agriculture Ehsan-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ali, Additional Director of Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Saeed, DIO Ehsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Assistant Director Plant Protection Muhammed Tanzeel, District Food Controller Israr Ahmed Khan Sherwani besides representative of Fertilizer Dealer Haji Muhammed Arshad and representatives of farmers.