Wembley lit up in rainbow colours in English response to armband ban

LONDON: Wembley was lit up in rainbow colours ahead of England’s World Cup clash with the United States on Friday in a show of support to the LGBTQ community. England were one of seven European nations who backtracked on plans for captains to wear rainbow-themed armbands bearing the message “One Love” during the tournament in Qatar under threat of sporting sanctions from FIFA. In response, Germany posed for a photograph with their hands over their mouths ahead of Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Japan with a statement from the German football association saying “human rights are non-negotiable.” The English Football Association (FA) have been criticised at home for backing down on wearing the armband. “Attempting to eradicate discrimination of any kind, including homophobia, from football is something which everyone at The FA believes in strongly and have looked to support for a number of years,” the FA said in a statement. “The FA will continue to show our support to the LGBTQ+ community and all other communities during this tournament and long beyond, starting with lighting up the Wembley Stadium arch in rainbow colours.” The display of the rainbow has proved a major talking point in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, with some spectators ordered to remove items of clothing with the logo during the first phase of matches.