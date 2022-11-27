PTI won’t be able to dissolve assemblies

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that it was not possible for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve legislative assemblies including ones in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, saying no-trust motion can be moved at any time. His statement came in response to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to quit all legislative assemblies instead of marching on Islamabad to force the government into early polls. Minutes after his announcement, Sanaullah tweeted, “Not possible! A vote-of no-confidence can be moved in the provincial assemblies at any time without wasting time.” The interior minister claimed that the opposition parties have required numbers in the Punjab Assembly to form the government in the province. In another tweet, Sanaullah said Imran accepted his defeat and announced quitting assemblies to “clean up the mess”. He said the PTI’s plan to blackmail and pressure the government has failed miserably as Imran could not gather a “sea of people” in Islamabad. “Now his new plan will also fail and he will be exposed with each passing day,” he added. Sanaullah said that Imran’s speech in Rawalpindi rally was a “confession of failure in pursuing hate-mongering agenda to overthrow a legitimate government by creating a panic type situation since last seven months.