Imran working on ‘foreign agenda’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday said Imran Khan has no vision for the nation and his politics were based on lies, saying that he was working on foreign agenda. Addressing a huge public gathering here, he said there was no freedom march but a real deviating march taking place in Islamabad, these elements were working on the agenda of enemies. Fazl further said that the world leaders were trying to visit Pakistan but Imran Khan’s long march had halted the investment opportunities coming to this part of the region. JUI-F chief said Imran Khan had annoyed all the friendly countries and his agenda was to destroy Pakistan. He said that through our manifesto, we were striving for a prosperous economy and the stability of Pakistan, by creating political stability in the country. He said that when the current government came into power, country was on verge of default and we have rescued it from bankruptcy, now the country has no fear of default.

Today, due to a better economy, Pakistan has come out of the gray list, economic indicators are improving, he said.

Fazl asked Imran Khan to tell his performance of three and a half years to the public, he stopped all the mega investments in the country and brought it to the verge of collapse.

He said that the ‘thief of Toshakhona’ stole the state gifts given by the kings and unlawfully sold them.

On this occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam District Amir Syed Hidayatullah Shah, General Secretary Mufti Nasir Mehmood, JUI Spokesperson Malik Naveed, Federal Minister Senator Talha Mehmood, Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and others were present.