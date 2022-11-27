1, 238 awarded degrees at IMS Pak-Aims 8th convocation

Institute of Management Sciences is one of Pakistan’s oldest institutes offering quality education in Business Management and Computer Science 8th Convocation of Institute of Management Sciences, IMS Pak-Aims was held on 26th November at Aiwan e Iqbal. Former Senator Rector Dr. Khalid Ranjha presided over the ceremony and conferred the degree. 1238 graduates were awarded MPhil, Masters and BS degrees in the fields of Management sciences and Computer Science hailing from 2012 to 2019 sessions. 34 Students received Gold Medals besides, Dean’s Roll of Honor and Merit certificates. Vast number of educationists, eminent alumni and distinguished guests attended the function.

The Dean Dr. Nisar Ahmad in his welcome address and institute’s Report highlighted IMS’s achievements and strides it had made in terms of enrichment of curriculum and updating of infrastructure. The honorable Rector in his Convocation Address warmly felicitated the graduates and their parents for the momentous achievements of all the IMS graduates. His address comprised words of encouragement and useful advice for future. He urged them all not to rest on their laurels for it was only a good beginning and they have to go a long way where continuous hardwork coupled with will to excel would be an essential requirement. The ceremony was organized with great pomp, flair and luster.

Radiant faces of the recipients of awards evinced pride and joy which added colour and grace to the event. The Rector presented an award to former Dean IMS, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Zogo Memon, for his life time achievements. The Pro-Rector Malik Parvez Akhtar presented Souvenir to the Rector for Presiding over the wonderful ceremony. A sumptuous lunch ensued.