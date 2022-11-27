Imran sole leader who truly represents federation: Cheema

Under the leadership of Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema and PTI leader Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, the caravan comprising thousands of vehicles from the Lahore constituency NA 121 participated in the Haqeeqi Azadi March in Rawalpindi. Musarat Jamsheed Cheema while talking with the media persons prior to her departure said that today’s day will be written with golden words in the history of Pakistan. She stated that Chairman PTI Imran Khan is fully determined even after sustaining injuries of four bullets and termed that Imran Khan is the sole leader who truly represents federation. He was subjected to an assassination attack and the hired analysts want us to forget past occurrences. She categorically remarked that PTI holds only a single demand to give date of elections and what was the mistake of 22 crore people of Pakistan for imposing on them a corrupt government. She stated that martyred Arshad Sharif was fighting a war of the nation and his martyrdom will not be forgotten till death. We will not let those talking of right and truth to be subjected to murder adding that their own children are safe during the incumbent government while our children are at risk.

The corrupt gang has wreaked havoc in the country and ruined every institution. Today the farmers, labourers and industrialists are wailing and people are feeling the pinch of price-hikes. The present land -grabber mafia do not even spare even the houses of the people adding that today we are giving a last opportunity to the imported government. She urged the imported government to remain in their senses and give date for elections. We are fighting a war of merit and rule of law in Pakistan as we neither want to get appointed Judges of our choice or heads of institutions nor do we want umpires of our choice. She said that the government is standing on crutches which are now losing their balance. We will hold discussion on transparent mode of elections after announcement of the date of elections. The Election Commission even made alive those who had passed away in the voters list. Musarat Jamsheed Cheema stated that broadcasting of Rana Sanaullah based on falsehood is on going non- stop. Rana Sanaullah is Interior Minister of the country and it is unbecoming of him to hurl threats as it is his prime responsibility to provide protection to the people instead of scaring them. Rana Sanaullah is assigned the task to indulge into hooliganism or to apprise the masses about the impending dangers. The nation knows how to protect itself and its leader and if any cheap ploy is used then the masses will hold them accountable. She remarked that we will not move an inch from our demands no matter how much price we may have to pay for it. PTI leader Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema said that the last phase with regard to upholding rule of law in the country has started and this movement will continue until the imported government comes to its logical end. We will get justice at any cost as forget and forgive policy will not be accepted now.