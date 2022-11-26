Humaima ups her glam game

The glamorous video of film and TV star Humaima Malick from an awards ceremony is going viral on social media. The A-list actor turned to her account of the photo and video sharing application in the late hours of Friday and published the latest reel of her red carpet look from an awards ceremony last night.

“I feel like a princess,” read her caption on the gram.

Malick looked drop-dead gorgeous as she turned up the glam quotient in her fiery red body-hugging gown from the high-street brand, Lulusar. Her otherwise minimalist look was styled by celebrity stylist Rida Aurangzaib with matching sheer gloves.

The celebrity carried peach monotoned makeup with simple straightened hair for the bold ensemble to stand out. Millions of social users watched the reel and showered the actor with lovely compliments on the gram.

Humaima Malick is one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 1.3 million Instagram followers. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of herself, her family members and her professional front.

The celebrity, who started off as a model at a young age before foraying into acting, is considered one of the finest actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Malick made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raja Natwarlal’ opposite Emraan Hashmi.