Chevron committed to grow in Pakistan through a trademark licensing agreement with Be Energy

Chevron Brands International LLC (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has entered into a long-term trademark licensing agreement with Be Energy Limited (BE), marking a return of the Caltex® brand to fuels retailing in Pakistan. Chevron has appointed BE as Chevron’s licensee of the Caltex brand to sell, market and distribute fuel in Pakistan, with a view to grow the Caltex-branded service station network to over 400 retail stations within eight years across the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan stated, “This partnership is testament to Chevron’s commitment to invest and grow its business in the Pakistan market. Through a network of retail fuel sites nationwide, we plan to build the strength of the Caltex brand in close collaboration with BE. The brand promises locally relevant, quality products and services, and aims to renew our customers’ drive both in their vehicles and in their lives. We look forward to a long and successful partnership to bring affordable and reliable energy to motorists in Pakistan.”

Sharing his thoughts on the agreement, Javed Alam, Managing Director Be Energy Limited said, “It is an exciting proposition as Caltex enjoys a very positive sentiment in the market. BE has the expertise and the infrastructure to support the growth of Caltex branded fuel stations in Pakistan. We believe the synergies between BE and Caltex will bring great value for the consumers in the form of quality products and services. We look forward to a long journey with Caltex to provide energy solutions to the Pakistan market.”

Chevron operates in Pakistan through its subsidiary, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, which is headquartered in Karachi. The company has been operating in the subcontinent for over 80 years and is engaged in businesses including finished lubricants for consumers, commercial and industrial sectors. Products and services range from passenger car motor oils, motorcycle oils, diesel engine oils and industrial lubricants, covering more than 150 oil change facilities spread across Pakistan. Prior to the divestment of its Caltex retail network in 2015, Chevron operated and managed more than 500 Caltex-branded service stations nationwide. The Caltex brand enjoys high levels of acceptance and recognition in the automotive and industrial segments of the market.