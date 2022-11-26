Weekly inflation increases by 0.48%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 24 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.48 percent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 218.87 points against 217.82 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 30.16 percent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.46 percent increase and went up to 228.23 points from last week’s 227.19 points. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.48 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.50 percent and 0.47 percent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable. The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) basis included pulse gram (1.26%), tomatoes (1.08%), pulse masoor (1.07%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.59%), wheat flour (0.40%), LPG (0.39%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.32%), pulse moong (0.17%) and pulse mash (0.17%) each. The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs (8.45%), bananas (5.87%), chicken (4.03%), onions (2.35%), tea prepared (2.02%), sugar (1.31%), cooked daal (1.07%) and firewood (1.76%) On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (41.42%), gur (5.67%), electricity for Q1 (2.67%), sugar (1.16%) and LPG (0.05%) The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (363.67%), tomatoes (64.74%), diesel (64.57%), packet tea (60.64%), pulse gram (54.71%), petrol (53.85%), salt powdered (53.26%), bananas (52.70%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse moong (50.45%), eggs (48.24%) and pulse mash (46.66%).