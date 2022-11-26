World’s football manufacturing capital in Pakistan gets green makeover

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is helping Punjab Government to build sustainable and livable mid-level cities by upgrading basic infrastructure and services. This includes Sialkot, a thriving business hub known for manufacturing footballs and high-quality surgical instruments, according to a short video released by the ADB on Friday.

It said the ADB’s support for urban development is helping boost Sialkot’s competitiveness, create jobs and improve quality of life in the city. It said the city manufactures over 70 percent of the world’s footballs. “If you have ever played football, chances are the ball was made in Sialkot in Pakistan.” The city is also the source of footballs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Sialkot is a thriving business hub known not just for its football production, but also for manufacturing surgical instruments. Chairman, Forward Group and Sialkot Airport Khwaja Masood Akhtar said “We have international customers. They come to see our factory, and for business meetings. Therefore, it is very important that the infrastructure of the city like roads, railways, airports, and dry ports, should be up to mark”.

It was highlighted that the ADB is helping develop growing cities like Sialkot so public services can meet rising demand. Water infrastructure is being upgraded for reliable supply, while sewerage and sanitation systems are also being rehabilitated. Withe the ADB’s help, over 450 tons of waste are effectively collected every day and communities are taught better waste management. Social Activist, Sialkot, Farkhanda Ishtiaq said “We learned about solid waste management at home. It was very beneficial for me as I learned how I can segregate my kitchen waste”.