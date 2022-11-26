Today’s Gold Price in Pakistan – 26 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 147500 on Saturday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 126500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 115957 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 135207.

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 147500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 147500 Rs. 135207 Rs. 129063 Rs. 110625 per 10 Gram Rs. 126500 Rs. 115957 Rs. 110688 Rs. 94875 per Gram Gold Rs. 12650 Rs. 11596 Rs. 11069 Rs. 9488 per Ounce Rs. 358600 Rs. 328714 Rs. 313775 Rs. 268950

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.