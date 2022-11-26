NAB seeks cancellation of Buzdar’s bail in liquor case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday filed a petition with an accountability court in Punjab’s capital city, seeking the cancellation of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s interim bail in a liquor license case. The accountability court judge heard the petition when the anti-graft buster also submitted its report to the court in the case. It maintained that an inquiry against the former chief minister was launched on misuse of authority and charges of corruption in the award of liquor licences as per the law. It stated that Buzdar was summoned several times to join investigation in the case but he did not appear. NAB also alleged him of distorting the facts to secure bail in the case. Earlier this month, the accountability court had approved interim bail of the former chief minister till December 5. Earlier, the court stopped NAB from arresting Buzdar in the assets beyond means case.