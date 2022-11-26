Azadi March convoy from Lahore leaves for Rawalpindi: Cheema

Chief Minister and Punjab Government’s spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema has stated in a video message that the final phase of the real Azadi March under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has begun.

A large number of people from across the country are heading to Rawalpindi to raise their voices in support of their beloved leader; she added and noted that caravans of massas will start their journey from Lahore, Sahiwal and south Punjab from today. The big convoy of people has left Lahore.

In this movement, women are playing an important role to support the struggle of their leader Imran Khan. I want to tell the nation that their leader was attacked but he is determined to lead the long march for the sake of Pakistan, she added. She commented that all the workers, including the party leadership, have come out in response to the voice of their leader Imran Khan. Now, we are waiting for the call of our leader. Meanwhile, a mammoth crowd of people in Faizabad Rawalpindi will give a grand welcome to their leader and it will be an unprecedented peaceful political gathering in the history of Pakistan, Musarat Cheema further said.

The time has come for this fake, imported and oppressive government to go as we demand the announcement of the elections’ date and holding of free, fair and transparent elections. We will not be afraid, nor bowed down and we will not be sold, concluded the spokesperson.