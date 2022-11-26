MoU signed for GPS location of education-deprived people across Punjab

The Department of Literacy and the Benazir Income Support Programme signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), here on Friday. Presiding over the ceremony, Secretary Literacy Wajihaullah Kundi said the main objective of the MoU signing was to ensure access to the GPS location of education-deprived adults and children across the Punjab province. He said the Department of Literacy had also launched a Teacher portal. “To speed up the process of providing education to the illiterate, living in all backward areas of the province, our teachers and mobilisers will be able to reach through the GPS location,” he added. Teachers’ registration portal will facilitate the process of online recruitment along with registration of teachers, the secretary Literacy said. “Our entire focus is to ensure that no remote area remains deprived of education,” Wajihaullah Kundi said. Additional Secretary Literacy Bashir Ahmad Goraya, director literacy, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UNICEF representatives, relevant officers and a large number of civil society members were also present.