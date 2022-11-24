High-level delegation to visit Russia to acquire gas, oil, NA told

A high-power delegation constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon visit Russia to negotiate any possibility of long-term cooperation to acquire gas and oil, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Division Hamid Hameed said on Thursday.

Responding to a question of legislators during question hour, he said right now Russia had not offered to supply gas to Pakistan. He, however, said the government of Pakistan had written a letter to Russian authorities on last month, conveying interest to the Russian side to procure two to three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the month of December 2022 and January next year at discounted price and deferred payment facility. He said the Russian side had expressed its inability to provide the same for these months.

Replying to another question, Hamid Hameed said that 229 fields were producing oil and gas in the country. He said that a total of 16 new reservoirs of oil and gas were discovered during the last year. He said that some blocks for exploration of oil and gas under sea would be offered for auction next year. Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed three different bills pertaining to the amendments to Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973, The Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Bill, 2022] and The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022. Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar submitted that former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had no representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council. Through this bill, the legal fraternity will have representation in the bar council.

MNA Wajiha Qamar presenting the bill to ensure access to media to persons in all matters of public importance through Pakistan Sign Language [The Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Bill, 2022], as passed by the Senate, be taken into consideration, requested the speaker to pass the bill as it was passed by the senate of Pakistan also.