Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on President, PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday. As per details, the president commended General Nadeem Raza’s services for the country’s defence. He also expressed his best wishes for the retiring general. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to General Nadeem Raza for his services to further strengthening the defence of the country and the institution of the Army. Talking to General Nadeem Raza, the prime minister said that he is proud of his service to Pakistan, a respected and talented officer like him has done excellent service in the post of CJCSC. Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for General Nadeem Raza. The meetings came shortly after Shehbaz on Thursday decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the next army chief and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC).