NA speaker underlines role of women in legislation, economy

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday recognizing role of women in development of the country said that without integration of women in legislation, economy, and politics, the development remained a distant dreams.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the “National Conference of Women’s Parliamentary Caucus” organized by Women Parliamentary Caucus ( WPC) in Pakistan Institute of Parliament Serves ( PIPS)

The speaker congratulated Secretary WPC Shahida Rehmani for arranging the conference as it is for the first time that such an effort has been made to gather Women Legislators from National and Provincial Assemblies under one roof.

He said that Women had always worked dedicatedly towards bringing sustainable change in the lives of their fellow women and they had always played an imperative role in strengthening inter-provincial ties.

While, commemorating the determination of Shaheed Benzair Bhutto, the speaker said that she was a symbol of invincible women as a she served as the 11th and 13th Prime Minister of the country.