New Military Chief

After months of speculation and heated power plays that would even make Machiavellian tactics go red as a beetroot, the country with the world’s sixth-largest army has finally nominated a new name to sit on the most powerful seat: General Asim Munir. Having come with an upper hand out of the tussle between the political elite as well the establishment–each holding their ground to guard their own interests–the former spy chief is set to become the country’s 11th Chief of Army Staff (a rare honour) in a formal handover ceremony next week. Despite an outstanding performance and a spick-and-span record, housekeeping technicalities and overall chaos in the air embroiled General Munir’s appointment in unnecessary controversies.

He would certainly have to prove his salt’s worth the minute he assumes charge. This was never a job for the weak of the heart, to begin with. Two estranged neighbours and a crippling bone of contention (Kashmir), punctuated with demands for the international community to deal with homegrown militancy all the while trying its utmost best to develop a fragile democracy, which is still in its infancy. This time over, however, the new incumbent approaches the red carpet with the added baggage of rifts from the days gone by.

While the procurement of a rubber-stamped approval from the president’s office would go a long way in diffusing tension, there also remains a need for Rawalpindi to build a few new bridges. The word on the street echoes how the very beginning of his tenure would prove what line the new heavyweight wishes to take. Whether to let the age-old adversarial streak get the better of him or to engage with all leading players in light of the crucial stakes. May it be the distress signals over rampant terrorist activity, rehabilitation of the flood victims or hostile Afghanistan, Pakistan is truly standing at an unprecedented crossroads.

To top it all, General Qamar Javed Bajwa promised something phenomenally history-making to the nation before passing the coveted baton. That the armed forces would remain apolitical come what may because meddling in politics stands in direct contravention to its constitutionally-mandated role would be tremendously hard to follow through. We, at Daily Times, can only hope that General Munir would prove to be the miraculous return to normalcy that this country has desperately carried a torch for. May this be the new start that would leave a lasting impression for cool-headedness, democratic disposition and across-the-board reconciliation. *