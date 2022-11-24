Rupee weakens against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 223.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.80. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 229 and Rs 231.25 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by Rs 2.34 and closed at Rs 233.44 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 231.10. The Japanese Yen gained three paisa to close at Rs1.58, whereas an increase of Rs 4.62 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 270.68 as compared to its last closing of Rs 266.06. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 05 paisa to close at Rs 60.96 and Rs 59.58 respectively.