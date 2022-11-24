Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, November 25, 2022


US, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in four months

APP

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the US from July-October (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 2132.689 million against the exports of US$ 2096.444 million during July- October (2021-22), showing growth of 1.72 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 685.614 million against the exports of US$ 745.751 million last year, showing a decrease of 8.06 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 678.386 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 763.572 million during last year, showing a decline of 11.15 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 605.778 million against US$ 536.227 million last year, showing an increase of 12.91 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 499.040 million against US$ 532.488 million last year.

During July-October (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 564.836 million against US$ 437.312 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 176.019 million against US$158.721 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 401.020 million against the exports of US$ 327.871 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 450.245 million against US$ 316.495 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 294.859 million against US$ 244.324 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 209.851 million against US$ 163.961 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 147.053 million against US$ 127.196 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 118.416 million during the current year compared to US$ 103.683 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 163.221 million against US$ 125.404 million, and exports to Poland were US$ 120.988 million against US$ 112.263 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US$ 101.225 million during the current year against US$ 90.823 million during last year.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a growth of 2.59 percent in four months, from US$ 9576.107 million to US$ 9825.020 million, the SBP data showed.

Submit a Comment