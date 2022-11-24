Gwadar Port: de-silting operation to start next month

With a view to restoring Gwadar Port’s operational depth, de-silting activity is highly likely to be initiated next month. If all goes well, the entire operation will be completed within six months hopefully by June 2023.

The de-silting procedure and planning have gained traction as two processes of bidding including technical proposals and financial proposals are planned to be concluded within two weeks, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday quoting Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Project Director (Maintenance of Dredging) Mr Nadeem. After the procedural formality culminates, the successful firm will be awarded the contract for dredging work to reclaim the lost depth of all berths of Gwadar Port. On a question, Mr. Nadeem said, two firms including one local company and one Chinese company participated in the bidding process and which will be deemed qualified as per set rules and regulations selected formally. Another GPA official told Gwadar Pro, that it is the second time that bidding has had to be initiated.