Ronaldo banned for two matches and fined £50,000

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two matches and fined £50,000 ($60,000, 58,000 euros) for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan’s hand at Everton, the Football Association said Wednesday. Ronaldo, now a free agent following his release by Manchester United on Tuesday, was involved in a flare-up with a 14-year-old boy following the Red Devils 1-0 loss away to Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on April 9. He was cautioned by Merseyside Police, while the FA also charged the Portugal forward with improper conduct. Now an independent panel has handed down a suspension and a fine. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country, but does not apply in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, where the 37-year-old is set to feature in Portugal squad. “Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA rule E3,” said a statement from English football’s governing body. “The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle was improper.”