Pakistan hosts Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship 2022 powered by JAZZ

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) here made a historic announcement to host a 5-nation volleyball tournament to be held under the governing banner of Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA). The event marks the end of a 17-year gap since the last time an international volleyball championship was held in Pakistan. The tourney that begins on 24th November will feature Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Iran who are ranked number one in CAVA zonal rankings while host’s Pakistan are one step behind, ranked two. All matches of the championship will be played at Sports Hall, Punjab Sports Complex opposite Gaddafi Stadium. Nomenclature of the tournament is “Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship powered by Jazz”. The event hosted at Ramada Hotel, unveiled the coveted trophy of the tournament alongside five competing captains and PVF officials. President PVF, Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob expressed his immense delight on the success of his federation and its attempts to project Pakistan volleyball again on world map.