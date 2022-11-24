Sarah Khan and family enjoy a luxurious vacay in Dubai

Adorable couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are currently enjoying a luxurious vacation in Dubai along with their family.

The ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor and family – husband Falak Shabir, daughter Alyana and sister Noor Zafar – set some major vacation goals as they treat their millions of fans on social media with sneak peeks of the luxurious trip.

The celebrity kept her thousands of followers on the photo and video sharing application posted while sightseeing the picturesque locations in the gulf city. She explored hot tourist spots including Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Green Planet and Jumeirah Beach among others and enjoyed some delicious cuisines.

Khan also visited Burj Khalifa with her family and shared glimpses from the top of the Dubai skyscraper.

In other news, Khan recently hit a major milestone on social media as she crossed the coveted 10 million followers mark on her official Instagram handle.

The celebrity couple got married in July of 2020 and welcomed their first child – a baby girl, Alyana in October last year.

Both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir with quite a fan base on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of baby Alyana.