ECP reserves verdict in Kurram by-poll case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved on Wednesday its verdict on the alleged violation of the code of conduct by PTI chief Imran Khan and provincial minister Mohammad Iqbal Wazir during the campaign for a by-poll in Kurram’s NA-45 constituency.

The NA-45 seat was among several rendered vacant after PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse from the National Assembly following Imran’s ouster as the prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April. Imran had won the by-poll held in the constituency last month, trouncing his Pakistan Dem­o­cratic Movement-backed rival and other candidates. The victory, however, had come merely days after the district monitoring officer (DMO) of Kurram had issued a notice to the PTI chief over the alleged poll code violation while campaigning for the election. “It has come into the notice of the undersigned (DMO) that you, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, contesting candidate NA-45 Kurram-I, have solicited and utilised the services/assistance from a public office holder namely Mohammad Iqbal Wazir, the minister for relief, rehabilitation and settlement, during the ongoing campaign activities and electioneering process which is tantamount to violation of para-8 of the code of conduct published by ECP,” the notice said. When the matter was taken up by the ECP, the electoral watchdog’s special secretary said government vehicles were used while campaigning.