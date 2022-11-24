Interpol’s help to be sought to arrest suspect of killing policeman

Karachi police has decided to contact the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for apprehending a foreign national suspected of killing a cop in the port city earlier this week.

The decision came after suspect Khurram Nisar – who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V area late Monday night – fled to Sweden. DIG South Irfan Baloch said the police have initiated a legal process to arrest the suspect, who reportedly holds Swedish nationality. “We are writing to the director general of passports for seizing his passport and we are also approaching the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) for contacting Interpol,” he said. Nisar – who is the son of a former bureaucrat – took an international airline flight via Istanbul, which will land in Sweden. The suspect used his Swedish passport to run away from Pakistan, police sources shared.

In their statement during the investigation on Tuesday, according to the police, Nisar’s parents have “disowned” him and claimed that they have no idea about the suspect’s whereabouts. “Nisar comes to Pakistan once a year. We have no idea what he does when he comes to Pakistan. We cannot take any responsibility for his actions,” the parents told the investigators. The case of the murder of the policeman was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector at Darakhshan Police Station. The suspected shooter faces charges of terrorism, murder, and shootout with police, officials said. Rahman, the martyred cop, was shot in the right temple. Initial medical examination showed the slug of the bullet got stuck in the head, according to the First Information Report (FIR).